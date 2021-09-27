Over one lakh vaccinated in Vellore, nearby districts

People getting vaccinated at the mega camp in Vellore on Sunday.

VELLORE

27 September 2021 04:24 IST

Tiruvannamalai accounts for 64,321

The district administrations in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur altogether vaccinated more than one lakh persons in the third mega vaccination camp that was held between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Among the four districts, Tiruvannamalai set up 1,017 camps, vaccinating 64,321 persons, including 27,197 from Cheyyar block.

This is less than the second mega camp that was on September 12, where 77,085, including 35,000, who took the second dose, were vaccinated. At present, the district has a total of 19.62 lakh people aged over 18. More than 11 lakh persons had been vaccinated in the district at the end of the third camp.

“Door-to-door visits by health staff is also being done to cover more residents, especially in tribal villages,” said B. Murugesh, District Collector, Tiruvannamalai.

In Vellore, 804 camps were organised covering 247 villages, four town panchayats and two municipalities. More than 20,000 persons were vaccinated. The district has a population of 13 lakh persons, who can be vaccinated.

The newly formed Tirupattur and Ranipet districts organised 526 and 546 camps respectively, covering 27,000 and 33,236 persons.