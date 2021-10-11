Tamil Nadu

Over one lakh vaccinated at megacamps in Vellore, nearby districts

Intensive inoculation: Health workers administering COVID-19 vaccines during the fifth mega vaccination camp conducted in Vellore on Sunday.  

The district administrations in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur vaccinated more than one lakh persons in 2,954 camps during the fifth mega vaccination programme on Sunday.

Tiruvannamalai set up 1,075 camps, the highest among four districts, vaccinating 62,022 persons, including 22,932 from Cheyyar block.

This is slightly higher than the fourth mega camp that was held on October 3 where around 60,000 persons were vaccinated.

At present, the district has a total of 19.62 lakh people in the 18 plus age category. So far, 57% of the total population have been vaccinated in the district. “Remote areas like tribal hamlets along the Jawadhu Hills are being concentrated more with support from local tribal elders to achieve 100% vaccination,” said B. Murugesh, the District Collector.

In Vellore, 40,409 persons were vaccinated on Sunday. The newly formed Tirupattur and Ranipet districts organised 249 and 630 camps covering 21,000 and 17,183 persons respectively.


