Over one lakh persons given jabs at mega vaccination camp in four districts

VELLORE

04 October 2021 01:43 IST

2,894 camps organised in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts

The district administrations in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur vaccinated more than one lakh persons in 2,894 camps held across these four districts as part of the fourth mega vaccination camp from 7 a.m. to and 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Among the four districts, Tiruvannamalai had set up 1,017 camps, the highest number, vaccinating around 60,000 persons, including 20,772 persons from Cheyyar block.

This is less than the number of persons who got vaccinated in the third mega camp held on September 26 where 64,321 persons, including 27,197 persons from Cheyyar block got their jab.

At present, the district has 19.62 lakh persons in the 18 years and above age group. So far, more than 12 lakh persons have been vaccinated in Tiruvannamalai at the end of the fourth mega camp. “Along with vaccination camps, we have also tightened the existing lockdown restrictions to prevent the infection,” said Tiruvannamalai Collector B. Murugesh.

In Vellore, 801 camps (804 camps were conducted in the third mega camp) were organised for the fourth mega vaccination drive covering 247 villages, four town panchayats and two municipalities with a total staff 800 persons.

Apart from government staff, more than 6,000 teachers were also roped in for the mega camp in the district. The district has a total eligible population of 13 lakh persons, who can be vaccinated.

In Vellore, more than 32,000 persons were vaccinated. The newly-formed Tirupattur and Ranipet districts organised 526 and 550 camps covering 18,500 and 22,088 persons respectively during the fourth camp.