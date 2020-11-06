Over one crore persons tested so far

With 2,348 new cases, tally is 7,36,777 now; 28 more persons succumb to infection in the State

On a day when Tamil Nadu reported 2,348 new cases of COVID-19, the number of persons tested in the State by the RT-PCR method crossed one crore.

Till date, a total of 1,00,52,393 persons have been tested in the State.

Earlier this week, the number of samples tested in the State had crossed one crore. The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours stood at 80,192. With this, a total of 1,03,25,440 samples have been tested by the RT-PCR method in the State.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar tweeted that the State had made a policy that focused only on RT-PCR tests, the gold standard of testing for COVID-19.

A total of 203 laboratories have been established in the State, and they have tested 1,01,69,917 samples (as on November 3), the highest in the country, he said in the tweet.

With the fresh cases on Thursday, Tamil Nadu’s tally touched 7,36,777. In Chennai, 621 persons tested positive for COVID-19, followed by 238 in Coimbatore. There were 148 cases in Tiruvallur, 130 in Salem, 112 in Chengalpattu, 110 in Tiruppur and 102 in Kancheepuram. As many as 98 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Erode.

The number of active cases in the State stood at 19,061. Of this, 6,080 persons are under treatment in Chennai and 1,224 in Salem.

Another 2,413 persons were discharged after treatment on Thursday, taking the total number of persons discharged till date to 7,06,444.

The State recorded another 28 deaths (14 in private hospitals and 14 in government facilities). With this, a total of 11,272 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in the State. Chennai accounted for 12 deaths, taking its toll to 3,693.

There were three deaths in Chengalpattu and two in Pudukkottai.

Among the deceased was a 28-year-old man from Thoothukudi who had no co-morbidities. He was admitted to a private hospital on October 29 with complaints of chronic pancreatitis. He died on November 4 due to COVID-19 pneumonia.

Another person — a 32-year-old man from the Nilgiris — died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on November 3 due to bilateral bronchopneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome. He had no co-morbidities.