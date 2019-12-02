Tamil Nadu

Fifteen dead as three houses collapse in Mettupalayam

Fire and Rescue Services personnel at the site of wall collapse in in Nadur village in Mettupalayam taluk of Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel at the site of wall collapse in in Nadur village in Mettupalayam taluk of Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Two more are feared dead.

Fifteen people were killed in Nadur village, Mettupalayam, on Sunday night after three tile roofed houses collapsed when a compound wall fell on them, triggered by rains.

The dead included two children and four of a family.

The Coimbatore Rural Police identified the deceased as Anandha kumar (40) and his family members Akshay and Loguram, aged 7, and Nathiya (30), Guru (45), Ramnath (20), Harisudha, Sivakami, Oviyammal, Vaideghi, Thilakavathi, Arukkani, Rukmani, Nivetha and Chinnammal.

The police said they had taken the retrieved bodies to the Mettupalayam Government Hospital.

Further details are awaited.

