Fifteen dead as three houses collapse in Mettupalayam

Fifteen people were killed in Nadur village, Mettupalayam, on Sunday night after three tile roofed houses collapsed when a compound wall fell on them, triggered by rains.
The dead included two children and four of a family.
The Coimbatore Rural Police identified the deceased as Anandha kumar (40) and his family members Akshay and Loguram, aged 7, and Nathiya (30), Guru (45), Ramnath (20), Harisudha, Sivakami, Oviyammal, Vaideghi, Thilakavathi, Arukkani, Rukmani, Nivetha and Chinnammal.
The police said they had taken the retrieved bodies to the Mettupalayam Government Hospital.
Further details are awaited.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.