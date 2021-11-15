Over 9,400 seek inclusion in voter list in Kallakurichi

In Cuddalore, over 8, 409 want to be added in electoral roll

As many as 9,478 persons from Kallakurichi district have applied for inclusion of names in the voter list, during special revision camps held across the district on Saturday and Sunday. According to a release, they had sought the inclusion by submitting Form 6. A total of 214 had sought deletion of names.

The district administration said 655 had applied for correction in details and 318 had applied for change of address within a constituency. In total, 10,665 persons had filed applications.

In Cuddalore, as many as 8,409 people have filed for inclusion of their names in the electoral roll during the summary revision exercise.

Official sources said 1,207 people submitted applications for deleting their names. For correction of entries in the last published voter list, 1,364 persons had filed Form 8 applications.