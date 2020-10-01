Over 93% Anna varsity students take tests online

CHENNAI

University’s four depts. see over 98% attendance for end-semester exams

Over 93% students from affiliated colleges and 98% students from the four University departments took the end-semester exams online.

The exams were held after much debate and trepidation about students lacking technical prowess, required gadgets and equipment to take the tests.

The University Grants Commission and the All-India Council of Technical Education had stipulated that end-semester examinations must be held for students in the final year.

The State government had issued several orders ruling out exams for students.

Another chance

Among the issues students faced was an inability to connect after logging in and not being able to complete the exam. The exams for final-year students, numbering 1.51 lakh, were held from September 24 to 29. During this time, of the 4,19,214 exams held, 3,91,379 were “successfully completed”, said M. Venkatesan, controller of examinations.

Meanwhile, 10,574 students who logged in, failed to connect, and 17,261 were absent, he added. “We have already written to the government, saying that they must be given an opportunity to write the exams again. Once we receive the order, we will provide a timetable and they will be able to write the exams,” he said.

S. Sanjeevi, the additional controller of examinations, who is in-charge of the four university campuses, said that “on one day, the attendance was 98.3% and on another 99%”.

University exam officials said they were collating information about malpractices the students had committed during the exams. “We are getting details from the colleges and will know by tomorrow,” Mr. Venkatesan said. The university has issued instructions about how the students should conduct themselves during the online test. Any deviation from the rule will be construed as malpractice, he said.

“We have accomplished it in the best possible way. It is for the first time in the country that online exams have been held for over 1.5 lakh students. Our exams were unlike JEE, where students have to come to a centre,” pointed out university vice-chancellor M.K. Surappa.

According to him, around 5% students could not take the test. “We will give them a chance to write the exams. When technology is available and leadership is there, we have to take a stand. It is better for academicians to decide on the conduct of exams and there should be no interference. When more autonomy and freedom is given to universities, they will perform better,” he added.