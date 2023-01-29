Over 90 species of birds spotted in city

January 29, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nearly 150 people participated in the Chennai Bird Race, a bird-watching event, conducted by the Madras Naturalist Society (MNS) on behalf of HSBC India BirdRaces on Saturday.

As many as 20 teams, with participants from children to sexagenarian, submitted their observations after the bird race. Five teams spotted more than 80 species, out of which three teams identified more than 90 species. Some of the notable birds included the Greater Spotted Eagle, Streak-throated Warbler, Paddyfield Warbler, Black-naped Oriole, Ruddy-breasted Crake and the Slaty-breasted Rail, said K.V. Sudhakar, president, MNS.

“The bird race went very well with enthusiastic participation from adults as well as children and students,” said Mr. Sudhakar. It ended with participants gathering to share experiences of the day.

The teams visited several places across Chennai, including notable birding hotspots such as the Pallikaranai Eco Park, Sholinganallur Perumbakkam tank (opposite ELCOT), Odiyur lagoon, the Great Salt Lake, and the Adyar Poonga. A team led by Syed Ibrahim spotted the ‘bird of the day’, the Malayan Night Heron, at Manampathy lake.

A four-member team, comprising three 10-year-olds and one five-year-old, spotted nearly 37 species around the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras campus. Padmapriya Manivannan, parent of 10-year-old Chinmaya Manivannan from the team, said it was commendable that children were able to identify so many species. Accompanying the team, she said, “The kids could also identify many bird calls. They journaled observations too. We wanted to expose them to birding and this was a good initiation.”