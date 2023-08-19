ADVERTISEMENT

Over 90 people hospitalised after eating kulfi in Villupuram

August 19, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

It is suspected that food poisoning could have been the reason for the illness

The Hindu Bureau

Over 90 persons, including 52 children, fell ill after eating ice cream bought from a street vendor at Muttathur, near Vikravandi, in Villupuram on Friday.

According to officials, 52 children and 42 adults consumed kulfi sold by a roadside vendor on Friday. They started to vomit from Friday and were taken to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital. It is suspected that food poisoning could have been the reason for the illness.

The Health Department officials have taken samples of the Kulfi and sent for examination. District Collector C. Palani and Vikravandi MLA N. Pugazhenthi visited the children admitted in the hospital.

