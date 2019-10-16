Over 8,900 to graduate from TNOU

A total of 8,935 candidates will recieve their degrees at Tamil Nadu Open University’s 12th convocation on Friday, said registrar in-charge P. Thyagarajan.

As many as 140 candidates who secured university ranks will receive gold medals, and 219 students who had secured second and third ranks at the university level will receive certificates in the event. Chancellor-Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan and secretary Mangat Ram Sharma are expected to paticipate.

A woman student of the Bachelor of Computer Application department will be conferred the Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA) award this year. The recipient, E. Priya, stood first in the degree programme. She will receive the award from Madras High Court judge Aranga Mahadevan.

Seven M.Phil degrees, 2505 postgraduate degrees, 4,702 undergraduate degrees, 101 PG diplomas, 1,547 vocational diplomas and 73 diplomas will be distributed at the convocation.