Tamil Nadu

Over 88,000 aspirants register for TNEA

As many as 88,352 aspirants have registered for the single window counselling process of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2021, conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, till Saturday.

The TNEA 2021 committee began the registration process on July 26. Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi had said that the admission process would begin only after the CBSE published the results for Class XII.

According to TNEA officials, 59,967 applicants had paid the counselling fee and 44,413 candidates had uploaded their certificates. Applications can be downloaded until August 24.


