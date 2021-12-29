Over 860 children's home functioning without adherence to rules closed down in Tamil Nadu: Minister

Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan says action is taken against the homes after continuous monitoring of their activities

Over 860 children's homes functioning without adherence to licence conditions have been closed down in the last one year, said Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan.

When asked about action taken after a case of illegal sale of children from a home was reported in Madurai in July this year, Ms. Geetha said action was being taken against children’s homes after continuous vigil on their activities. All safety aspects of children, right from building stability to the functioning of the homes, were being closely monitored.

After inaugurating the office for Regional Deputy Director, Social Welfare Department here on Wednesday, the Minister said all issues related to children in 19 districts in the South, would be monitored from the new office.

To a question on sporadic cases of female infanticide reported in the State, Ms. Geetha said awareness was being created in the vulnerable areas to educate parents that there was no difference between the male and female children. “Female children also take care of their parents,” she said. One of the main reasons for female infanticide was the social practice of high dowry in some areas.

After Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said his Government was committed to the safety of female children, the number of calls received through Childline (1098) has increased manifold. “The officials have been instructed to make public the report of action taken on all the calls so that it creates awareness among people about the stringent law and action taken on child abuse cases,” she said.

However, the Minister clarified that the increase in number of cases now was only a reflection of awareness created among people about legal provisions to handle child abuse cases and not due to a sudden increase in such crimes.

Action against child marriage

Strict action was being taken by the police and social welfare department against those involved in child marriages. “The rescued children [on complaints of child marriages] who express their wish to go back to their parents alone are sent back to the family. Others are accommodated in Government homes and their education is taken care of,” she said.

Ms. Geetha refused to comment on the Centre's proposal to increase the age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years. Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthi, Director of Social Defence Department S. Valarmathi, Madurai Collector S. Aneeesh Sekhar, Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan, Madurai District Child Protection Officer A. Ganesan, were present.