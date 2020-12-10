Over 8,100 join IIT Madras’ online B.Sc degree course

CHENNAI

10 December 2020 08:36 IST

Students from various disciplines have evinced interest in the programme

A total of 8,154 students have been admitted to the B.Sc degree in Programming and Data Science offered online by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras.

The students hail from various disciplines, including 1,593 from arts, science and commerce.

Advertising

Advertising

Among those enrolled for the foundational level course to be offered from January are 1,922 women and 6,232 men from across the country. The students are from various age groups as well.

All the 30,276 candidates who applied for the qualifier process were given access to the first month online classes. Only those who had the minimum required average assignment scores in all the four courses offered were eligible to appear for the in-person invigilated qualifier exam. As many as 20,396 eligible candidates took the test on November 22.

Institute director Bhaskar Ramamurthi congratulated the students who, he said, “had successfully cleared the qualifier process. The courses are delivered through a state-of-the-art online portal. Students are given the opportunity to participate in live sessions to clarify their doubts. The exams are conducted in-person so that the academic rigour of the programme is maintained.”

Andrew Thangaraj, professor in charge of the online degree programme at the institute, said students can choose their own pace while registering for courses and on completion receive a certificate, diploma or a degree at various exit points from the IIT Madras.

Prathap Haridoss, professor in charge of the online degree programme, said nearly 30% of the learners are working professionals from IT, banking, manufacturing, finance, law, healthcare, marketing and other sectors.

The application process for the second qualifier process has been opened. The last date to apply is February 6. The second qualifier process will start in the first week of March. Visit https://www.onlinedegree.iitm.ac.in. for application.