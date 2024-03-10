Over 80,000 students enrol in government schools since March 1

March 10, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The government schools in Kallakurichi district have registered the maximum enrolment of 10,411 students since admissions began on March 1. As many as 80,076 students have enrolled in government schools across the State in the last one week, according to data from the School Education department.

The School Education department had recently issued instructions to District Education Officers, teachers and parents to increase enrolment, especially in primary schools, by highlighting various welfare schemes using leaflets, awareness rallies and banners.

Across the State, 68,439 children had enrolled — 46,586 in primary school and 21,853 in middle school — for Classes I to VII while 11,683 students had enrolled — 6,287 in high school and 5,350 in higher secondary school — for Classes IX to XII.

While Salem district has registered the highest number of school admissions in primary and middle schools, Cuddalore district has so far registered the lowest number of admissions at 866 and Chennai has registered only 1,232 students.

Schools across the State have printed out banners, carried out rallies and held meetings to increase enrolment. Many have also hired an autorickshaw to blast the enrolment message in the locality. “The teachers usually go door-to-door and educate the parents about the benefits of enrolling the students in our school. Last year, we admitted over 200 children and this year, we expect it to exceed by at least 50 more,” said L.Gomathi Devi, a teacher from Chennai Middle School, M.G.R. Nagar.

However, high school enrolment was still quite low with many districts registering zero. “We have put up posters and passed around leaflets in the neighbourhood but the process will begin in full swing only after the public examinations get over,” said a teacher from Government Higher Secondary School, Vyasarpadi.

As admissions have just begun, officials expect it to only increase in the upcoming weeks.

Competition from private schools

Many primary teachers have pointed out that there is difficulty in enrolment of students in government schools when private schools are canvassing with emphasis on teacher-student ratio.

Stating that many private matriculation schools boast about the English language and free education under the Right to Education Act, M. Manimekalai, a teacher from Tirunelveli said, “Though we offer benefits, we are heavily short-staffed. When the private schools can promise a teacher per class with English language as a priority, then how do we compete?”