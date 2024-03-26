GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over 80,000 students appear for Class X examinations in Vellore, nearby districts

March 26, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Ranipet Collector S. Valarmathi inspecting an examination centre on Tuesday. 

Ranipet Collector S. Valarmathi inspecting an examination centre on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

The Class X examination of the Tamil Nadu State Board commenced with 82,484 students appearing for it in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts on Tuesday.

Officials of the School Education Department said that among these districts, Vellore assigned the highest number of 2,500 staff for examination works followed by Ranipet (1,145 staff) and Tiruvannamalai (747 staff). To prevent exam malpractices, Tiruvannamalai has the highest number of 173 flying squads, followed by Vellore (106) and Ranipet (91).

Most of the basic facilities in these districts have been revamped as part of preparedness for the examinations. Along with Chief Education Officers (CEOs), Collectors in these districts also inspected examination centres. The board examinations will end on April 8 with the results scheduled for May 10.

