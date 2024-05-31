ADVERTISEMENT

Over 8,000 arrested in raids against bootlegging till May in Villupuram

Published - May 31, 2024 01:13 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) has registered 8,290 cases and arrested 8,362 persons following raids from January to May this year to crack down on bootlegging in Villupuram district.

According to a release, a total of 2,232 litres of illicit distilled arrack, 79,727 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor smuggled from Puducherry, 6,080 litres of toddy, and 511 litres of fermented wash were seized. Besides, 12 four-wheelers and 46 two-wheelers were confiscated in the raids. As many as 250 villages across the district had been declared free of illicit arrack following the drive.

