GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Over 8,000 arrested in raids against bootlegging till May in Villupuram

Published - May 31, 2024 01:13 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) has registered 8,290 cases and arrested 8,362 persons following raids from January to May this year to crack down on bootlegging in Villupuram district.

According to a release, a total of 2,232 litres of illicit distilled arrack, 79,727 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor smuggled from Puducherry, 6,080 litres of toddy, and 511 litres of fermented wash were seized. Besides, 12 four-wheelers and 46 two-wheelers were confiscated in the raids. As many as 250 villages across the district had been declared free of illicit arrack following the drive.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.