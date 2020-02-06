Tamil Nadu

Over ₹77 crore seized from film producer; probe continues in actor Vijay’s properties

Officials of the Income Tax Department raided financer-cum-producer Anbu Chezhiyan’s office in South Masi Street, Madurai on Wednesday

Officials of the Income Tax Department raided financer-cum-producer Anbu Chezhiyan’s office in South Masi Street, Madurai on Wednesday   | Photo Credit: S. Krishnamoorthy

The taxmen are investigating actor Vijay’s investment in immovable properties and remuneration received from AGS Group for acting in the film Bigil

The Income Tax department said that it has seized unaccounted cash of over ₹77 crore from various locations in Chennai and Madurai, belonging to financer-cum-producer Anbu Chezhiyan. A number of property documents, promissory notes, post-dated cheques taken as collateral security were recovered during the search and have been seized. It is estimated that the concealment in this case is likely to exceed ₹300 crore.

The taxmen are also investigating actor Vijay’s investment in immovable properties and remuneration received from AGS Group for acting in the film Bigil. Searches in some of the premises are still continuing.

On Wednesday, officials from the Income Tax department – Investigations Wing raided AGS Group including AGS Cinemas along with Madurai- based Anbu Chezhiyan. Actor Vijay was also questioned by the taxmen. The common thread among all these entities was the success of a recent film Bigil staring Vijay which was a box office hit collecting around ₹300 crore. About 38 premises of the group were covered in search and survey actions spread over Chennai and Madurai.

According to IT officials, the distributor, who is a part of the group searched, is also a builder. All documents in original, belonging to the distributor, have been recovered from a hideout place, which was the house of his friend. Scrutiny of the evidence so unearthed is under progress. At the AGS Group, analysis of the accounts available in the office premises is under process. Evidences of actual receipts and expenses booked and remuneration paid to artists is under investigation.

