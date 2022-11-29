Over 7.57 lakh apply for inclusion in the electoral rolls across Tamil Nadu

November 29, 2022 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 7.57 lakh people have applied for inclusion in the electoral rolls across Tamil Nadu during the special summary revision 2023.

Nine persons living overseas have also applied. While over 53,600 persons submitted Form 6 in Tiruvallur district, over 43,700 persons submitted them in Salem district. In Coimbatore district, over 38,000 forms were received.

Over 32,400 applications were made in Chennai district. Over 3.40 lakh applications were received across the State for corrections in the entries.

Over 6.05 lakh applications were received for deletion of entries. The total number of applications, including Forms 6, 6A, 7 and 8, received so far across the State was 17.02 lakh, according to the provisional figures released by a senior official of the Election Commission of India.

