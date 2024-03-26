GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 730 nominations received across T.N.; last day for filing papers today

March 26, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 730 nominations were received from candidates in the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies across Tamil Nadu for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls as of 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The last day for filing of nominations is March 27.

DMK deputy general secretary and sitting Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi and Congress sitting MP from Virudhunagar Manickam Tagore were among the prominent candidates who filed their nomination papers on Tuesday.

Former Vellore Mayor and BJP candidate P. Karthiyayini filed her papers for Chidambaram seat.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.