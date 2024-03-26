Over 730 nominations received across T.N.; last day for filing papers today

March 26, 2024 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 730 nominations were received from candidates in the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies across Tamil Nadu for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls as of 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The last day for filing of nominations is March 27.

DMK deputy general secretary and sitting Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi and Congress sitting MP from Virudhunagar Manickam Tagore were among the prominent candidates who filed their nomination papers on Tuesday.

Former Vellore Mayor and BJP candidate P. Karthiyayini filed her papers for Chidambaram seat.