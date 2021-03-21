Over 7,200 nominations received for Assembly poll

As of 11 p.m. on Saturday, 3,562 papers were accepted

Of the 7,243 nominations received in all the 234 Assembly constituencies till Friday, election officials accepted 3,562 nominations and rejected 2,131 during the scrutiny till 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Among them, 6,166 nominations were received from men, 1,067 from women and three from members of the third gender.

Nominations of almost all key candidates have been accepted. In case of multiple nominations, one valid nomination was accepted and the remaining were rejected. For the 2016 Assembly poll, 6,627 sets of nominations were received. Of them, 2,577 were rejected. After 322 people withdrew their nominations, 3,728 candidates contested. As for the bypoll for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, of the 23 sets of nominations that were received, 11 were accepted and three rejected. The scrutiny was still on until late evening.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 22.