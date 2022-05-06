Over 71,000 engineering seats vacant across Tamil Nadu

Special Correspondent May 06, 2022 16:45 IST

Special Correspondent May 06, 2022 16:45 IST

Of 2,00,348 seats available, only 1,28,474 seats have been filled, says Ponmudy

Of 2,00,348 seats available, only 1,28,474 seats have been filled, says Ponmudy

Over 71,000 engineering seats remain vacant in colleges across Tamil Nadu, while the demand for admission to arts and science colleges is increasing, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy said in the Assembly on Friday. In his reply to C. Mahendran (Madathukulam), who wanted an engineering college in his constituency, Mr. Ponmudy said engineering colleges were being closed. Of the 2,00,348 seats available across the State, 1,28,474 seats were filled and the remaining 71,934 were vacant as of today. The demand for admission to arts and science colleges was on the rise, he said. On the direction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme has been rolled out by the Departments of Higher Education, Industries and Labour Welfare to boost the employability of engineering students by honing their skills.



Our code of editorial values