Over 66,000 eligible voters did not vote in Dindigul Corporation limits: official

23 Town Panchayats record the highest voting

Even as the stage is set for counting of votes on Tuesday, election officials in the district have said that a little over 1.79 lakh eligible voters did not cast their votes in Municipal and Town Panchayat wards, while about 66,000 did not exercise their franchise in Corporation limits.

The city, which has 48 wards in the Corporation, polled 64.01% votes. The highest number of votes were polled in 23 Town Panchayats (70.65%) and three Municipalities including Kodaikanal (69.88), Palani (64.94) and Oddanchatram (69.87).

The District Election Officer and Collector S. Visakan presided over a review meeting with senior officials from revenue, police and election departments.

Speaking to reporters, the Collector said there were 11 counting centres in the district and those with identity cards issued by election officials shall be present at their respective centres before 6 a.m.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements at all counting centres, which were being monitored through live cameras at a specially installed election control room.