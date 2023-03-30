Over 62,000 e-vehicles registered in T.N. this fiscal

March 30, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 62,482 battery-operated vehicles, including 59,951 non-transport vehicles (personal use), were registered in Tamil Nadu during 2022-23 (till February), compared with 39,617 battery-operated vehicles registered during 2021-22. The figures for 2020-21 was 11,936, according to data provided by the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department in the Assembly.

The data reveal that 1.14 lakh battery-operated vehicles were registered across Tamil Nadu during the three fiscal years from 2020-21 and 2022-23.

The State government has extended the 100% exemption for e-vehicles from motor vehicles tax until December 2025.

As on February 28 this year, Tamil Nadu ranks third in the vehicular population in the country, after Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, with 338.22 lakh vehicles, including 285.24 lakh two-wheelers. From a total of 3,23,44,365 vehicles in 2021-22, the figure grew by 4.57% and stood at 3,38,21,790 in 2022-23.

A total of 36,078 cases were registered against offenders for driving vehicles without valid licence in 2022-23 (till February). As many as 31,791 cases were registered for vehicles plying without valid insurance certificates. During this period, 10.53 lakh vehicles were checked and 1.92 lakh reports were issued for violations. A total of ₹15.77 crore in tax was collected and ₹28.65 crore in compounding fee was raised, Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar said. The other offences for which a high number of cases had been registered were the lack of red reflectors (20,673 cases), overload with people (15,430) and dazzling headlights (12,066).

According to the data provided by the Home Department, based on the figures from the State Crime Records Bureau and the Director-General of Police, the number of fatalities in accidents in Tamil Nadu increased by 16.25% in 2022, compared with 2021. The number of fatalities in 2022 was 17,884 as against 15,384 in 2021.

While the number of fatalities during 2017 was 17,918, it increased to 18,392 during 2018 and dropped to 18,129 during 2019. Possibly because of the COVID-19 lockdown, it fell to 14,527 during 2020.