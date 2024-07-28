Over 6,100 acres of endowment lands recovered during three years, says T.N. govt.

Over 6,140.59 acre of lands belonging to various endowments have been recovered from encroachments during the past three years, the Tamil Nadu government’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department said on Sunday.

The properties recovered from encroachments included lands, buildings and plots belonging to various endowments that were valued at ₹5,577.35 crore, an official release said. The State government on Sunday listed out various welfare measures being undertaken by the HR&CE Department over the past three years.

Works relating to temple conservation, restoration and renovation known as ‘thiruppani’ had been completed and consecration had been performed in 1,377 temples between May 2021 and January 31 this year, the release said.

Approval was granted to undertake 18,841 ‘thiruppanis’ in 8,436 temples at a cost of ₹3,776 crore and of them, ‘thiruppanis’ had been completed in 5,775 temples.

Funds to the tune of ₹2 lakh each was granted for carrying out renovation works of 1,250 temples situated in Adi Dravidar and tribal habitations and 1,250 village temples were selected in 2022-23. Approval was granted for renovating tanks in 143 temples at ₹84.16 crore and tanks were being set up in three temples at ₹2.71 crore.

Rajagopuram works were undertaken in 27 temples at ₹62.76 crore. Rajagopuram works were completed in temples in Ariyalur, Dharapuram, Kilpauk in Chennai, Samayapuram, Tiruparkadal and Tiruvennainallur and consecration was performed at a cost of ₹8 crore.

Works for constructing Rajagopurams are underway in six temples at a cost of ₹28.78 crore. Rajagopurams are to be constructed in 15 more temples at a total cost of ₹25.98 crore. The Annadhanam scheme has been expanded to cover 756 temples and through this scheme over 82,000 people are benefitting every day.