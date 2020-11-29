Over 60% new cases from just 7 districts

Tamil Nadu reports 1,430 fresh COVID-19 cases taking tally to 7,79,046; 1,453 persons discharged

Tamil Nadu reported 1,430 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its overall tally to 7,79,046. Seven districts, including Chennai, account for a little over 60% of the new cases.

Another 1,453 persons were discharged across the State. So far, 7,56,279 persons have been discharged after treatment for COVID-19. A total of 13 persons died — five in Chennai, four in Coimbatore and one each in Salem, Theni, Tiruvarur and Thoothukudi, taking the overall toll to 11,694. As many as 11,073 persons were under treatment in the State.

13 succumb

Of the 13 persons who died, two were aged in the 30s. A 38-year-old woman, who had anaemia, was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on November 25. She died on November 27 due to bilateral bronchopneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and anaemia. A 32-year-old woman with postpartum status was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on November 19. She died on November 26 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, post caesarean section, peripartum cardiomyopathy, viral myocarditis, disseminated intravascular coagulation and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. Two nonagenarians, who had co-morbidities, also succumbed to the infection.

Of the 1,430 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, two persons returned from Bihar.

393 cases in Chennai

For the third day in a row, Chennai reported less than 400 cases. As many as 393 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the city followed by 142 cases in Coimbatore. There were 80 cases in Tiruvallur, 78 in Chengalpattu, 70 cases in Kancheepuram, 67 in Salem and 65 cases in Tiruppur.

With this, Chennai’s overall count of COVID-19 cases stood at 2,14,577 followed by Coimbatore (48,421), Chengalpattu (47,389) and Tiruvallur (40,812).

A total of seven districts reported less than 10 cases each, with Perambalur accounting for the least with one case.

In the last 24 hours, 66,063 samples were tested in the State. Till date, a total of 1,19,30,240 samples were tested.