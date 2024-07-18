Over 6 lakh illiterate people in T.N. to undergo literacy training

The School Education department has identified over six lakh illiterate people over the age of 15 across Tamil Nadu and has begun classes to provide basic literacy education for them this year under the New India Literary Programme (NILP) or Puthiya Bharatha Ezhutharivu Thittam 2022-2027.

In March this year, the department had undertaken a literacy survey programme across the State. The survey is expected to conclude by the end of July, said an official from the department. Krishnagiri district has recorded the maximum number of illiterates at 61,622.

“So far 6,07,771 people have been identified with the help of volunteers from the Illam Thedi Kalvi programme and others. They can attend the classes at the learning centres,” said S. Nagaraja Murugan, director of Adult and Non-Formal education.

This year the department has introduced two exams – November and March – so that people can take the test at their convenience. “The two batches of learners will begin in July and November. This will help the learners who could not come regularly or are slow,” he said.

Stating that almost 95% of the learners are women, he said, “The learners can take up the classes at their convenience as most would be working. While they can go to the centres, people can also opt for the teacher to come and teach them at home or their workplace such as the MGNREGA workers. The teachers would go to their workplace to teach them in the half hour or 45 minutes lunch break,” Mr. Nagaraja Murugan added.

About 95% of the teachers are mostly Illam Thedi Kalvi volunteers while others are also Nehru Yuva Kendra volunteers with a teacher learner ratio at 1:20. “There are cases when in the household another family member would volunteer to teach them in which case the books would be supplied to them,” the official said.

The department plans to strategically take steps to declare districts with over 90% literacy as 100% literate districts soon. “In districts like Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and nine others the literacy rate is about 94-98%. We are working to ensure that they achieve 100% literacy soon.” he remarked.