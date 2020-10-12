Over 6 lakh have recovered so far in T.N.

State records 5,015 fresh cases, taking the tally to 6.56 lakh; 65 more deaths take the toll to 10,252

With 5,015 more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Tamil Nadu’s tally rose to 6,56,385 cases. The State currently has 44,095 persons undergoing treatment.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 5,005 persons were discharged from various healthcare facilities. This took the number of those who returned home after treatment to 6,02,038.

The State also recorded 65 more deaths, taking the toll to 10,252, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health.

In Chennai district, 1,250 more persons were diagnosed with the infection, while 1,070 were discharged. The district also recorded 19 deaths, taking the toll to 3,415. At present, 13,751 persons are undergoing treatment either at healthcare facilities or at home.

In the neighbouring Chengalpattu district, 258 more people tested positive for the infection. Kancheepuram reported 158 fresh cases. Tiruvallur reported 198 fresh cases and seven deaths.

Western districts

More cases were detected in the western districts of Coimbatore, Salem, Namakkal, Erode and the Nilgiris. Coimbatore, with 389 fresh cases, and Salem, with 294 cases, led the table, followed by Erode, which reported 163 cases. In Namakkal, 159 fresh cases were identified. The Nilgiris reported 128 fresh cases.

Among those whose deaths were recorded on Sunday were two persons who had no co-morbid conditions, whereas 63 others had a pre-existing condition that led to complications.

A 57-year-old man from Salem, who was admitted to a private hospital there on September 24 with complaints of fever for five days, cough for two days and breathing difficulty for four days, died on Saturday evening.

The result of the Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test returned positive on October 8. Doctors recorded acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia as the causes of his death.

A 90-year-old man from Kanniyakumari, who had multiple complications including diabetes, coronary artery disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, was admitted to the medical college hospital at Asaripallam on October 8.

He tested positive the next day. He died on Saturday owing to respiratory failure.