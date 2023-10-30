ADVERTISEMENT

Over 5,800 have been infected with dengue, says Minister

October 30, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

Medical camps to be held every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. across State till December end

The Hindu Bureau

 

A total of 5,896 persons have contracted dengue so far this year, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said here on Sunday.

In an interaction with mediapersons after launching a medical camp at MGR Nagar market in ward 138, he said so far, 607 persons had been treated in hospitals for dengue and seven persons had succumbed to it. This includes a death reported in Thanjavur on Saturday.

Health Department officials said 1,943 medical camps were held across the State. People were being tested for malaria, chikungunya, mud sores, and cough, among others, at the camps. It has been decided that 1,000 medical camps will be held every Sunday across the State till December 31. The camps will be held from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. and people should make use of the opportunity, the Minister added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi; Mayor R. Priya; Virugambakkam MLA A.M.V. Prabhakara Raja; Maduravoyal MLA K. Ganapathy, and senior officials of the Corporation and the Health Department participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US