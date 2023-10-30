Over 5,800 have been infected with dengue, says Minister

October 30, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 5,896 persons have contracted dengue so far this year, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said here on Sunday.

In an interaction with mediapersons after launching a medical camp at MGR Nagar market in ward 138, he said so far, 607 persons had been treated in hospitals for dengue and seven persons had succumbed to it. This includes a death reported in Thanjavur on Saturday.

Health Department officials said 1,943 medical camps were held across the State. People were being tested for malaria, chikungunya, mud sores, and cough, among others, at the camps. It has been decided that 1,000 medical camps will be held every Sunday across the State till December 31. The camps will be held from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. and people should make use of the opportunity, the Minister added.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi; Mayor R. Priya; Virugambakkam MLA A.M.V. Prabhakara Raja; Maduravoyal MLA K. Ganapathy, and senior officials of the Corporation and the Health Department participated.

