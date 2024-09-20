Over 5.7 lakh youth got jobs in the past 3 years: Tamil Nadu government

More than 5.7 lakh youth have got jobs in government and private sectors in the past three years, the Tamil Nadu government said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this period, over 68,000 youth have got government jobs through recruitment by the Tamil Nadu Public Services Commission (TNPSC), the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, the Medical Services Recruitment Board, and the Teachers Recruitment Board, among others. More than 5.08 lakh youth have got jobs in the private sector due to the measures undertaken by the State government, a release said.

Besides, in line with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement on the Independence Day that about 75,000 youth would get government jobs, “preliminary work is under way” by various government departments, the release further said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the recruitment to Group-IV services, for which the examinations are conducted by the TNPSC, the release said the vacancies notified were “subject to revision”. The TNPSC had initially notified 9,351, 6,491 and 7,301 vacancies for the Group-IV services in the last three recruitment cycles respectively. “But once the vacancies were filled after the exams, the vacancies were further raised to 11,949 and 9,684 and 10,139 respectively.”

This year, 6,244 vacancies were notified and have since been increased to 6,724. “These figures will increase further till they are filled,” it said.

Under the Naan Mudhalvan programme, skill development training was imparted to over 27.73 lakh youth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.