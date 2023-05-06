Over 55,000 SIM cards activated with fake identities blocked in Tamil Nadu

May 06, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

After an alert from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Tamil Nadu police have written to telecom service providers to block 55,982 SIM cards allegedly activated with fake identities. A majority of these mobile phone numbers were activated in Chennai, followed by cities such as Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli, police sources said.

Confirming this to The Hindu, Sanjay Kumar, Additional Director-General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, said on Friday that stern action was being taken against retailers at 1,102 points of sale across Tamil Nadu on the charge of failing to comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, a lapse that resulted in the activation of thousands of SIM cards with fake identities.

The Department of Telecommunication deployed the artificial intelligence and facial recognition-powered solution (ASTR) technology to identify the large number of similar images with different addresses. The ASTR is considered a game changer in the industry and the next generation platform to detect and weed out SIM cards activated with fake proof of identities.

Action on retailers

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said special teams of the Cyber Crime Wing were coordinating with the city and district police to zero in on SIM card retailers who activated different mobile phone numbers with the same proof of identity.

“For instance, there are 436 mobile phone numbers activated in one person’s photo identity. In another case, a number has been activated with the photo of a child... There are a few cases in which 30-40 numbers have been activated with the photo of one person but different names,” the ADGP said.

Asked whether the police would also go into the details of the persons who used the mobile phone numbers with fake identities, their antecedents and whether they were involved in any crime, he said analysing the profile of such users would be part of the larger investigation in the case. While Vodafone Idea had the maximum number of numbers activated with fake credentials, the State-owned BSNL had the lowest, he said.

Threat to security

Police sources said SIM cards activated with fake identities were a major threat to security as such numbers were used in a majority of cyber crimes and terror activities. There were two aspects in the activation of SIM cards with fake identities. First, the subscriber or applicant giving a fake proof of identity and the other being the seller facilitating the activation using the proof of identity of others.

Of late, retailers were taking live photographs of applicants and uploading it in the system before activating SIM cards of certain service providers. A leading service provider had access to the Aadhaar database and biometrics of applicants, which was good enough to authenticate their proof of identity and address. However, long before these practices came into vogue, a large number of SIM cards were activated through the conventional methods, the sources said.

Fraudsters were creating bogus documents so precise that it would be difficult for anyone to detect their veracity. The ATSR was handy in detecting similar images with different addresses in a large subscriber database provided by the service providers.