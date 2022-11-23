Over 53,000 seats vacant in engineering colleges

November 23, 2022 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

After the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions committee completed its supplementary counselling on Wednesday, as many as 53,628 seats remained vacant. In the counselling, the committee allotted 7,079 seats.

This year, the State’s sanctioned intake was 2,07,996 of which 1,54,278 seats come under single window counselling. Of that, 1,00,650 seats have been allotted through counselling. The TNEA will conduct the final phase of counselling for vacant seats in categories under SCA, ST after converting them to SC category. The process will be held for two days and the final allotment would be on Friday.

Data provided by the committee shows that more number of students have been allotted seats this year. In 2021, a total of 81,390 candidates were allotted seats in the general category counselling against 91,238 candidates this year. As of Tuesday, more than 88.20% of them (80,472) have already been admitted to the colleges.

Similarly, under 7.5% preferential reservation for government school students 9,412 were admitted as against 7,206 candidates last year. The percentage of those who have joined colleges is slightly higher in this category with 8,371 candidates, amounting to 88.93%, being admitted.