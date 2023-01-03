Over 50,800 people arrested for selling gutkha, 17,200 drug peddlers held: govt.

January 03, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 50,800 people were arrested in connection with the sale of gutkha, and over 17,200 were arrested for peddling ganja and other illegal drugs, during drives conducted across Tamil Nadu since December 2021.

According to a press release issued by the State government, 48,838 cases were registered in connection with the sale of gutkha and 11.59 lakh kg of gutka was confiscated. Similarly, a total of 12,294 cases were registered and over 26,500 kg of ganja and other illegal drugs were confiscated during this period.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting at the Secretariat, where he reviewed the steps being taken to crack down on individuals involved in the sale of illegal drugs in the State. Officials apprised the Chief Minister of the steps being taken to create awareness among school and college students.

The State government launched a special drive in December 2021 to curb the sale of illegal drugs. There were follow-up drives in March and December 2022. The officials also informed the Chief Minister that a helpline, 9498111191, had been established for receiving tip-offs from the public.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to check whether an accused being arrested was a repeat offender and, if so, take steps to prevent him/her getting bail. In the case of habitual offenders, a bond was to be obtained from the accused under the provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Mr. Stalin also advised officials to ensure that the prosecution filed the charge-sheet at the earliest to speed up the trial.

Since some drugs intended for medical purposes were also being used for other purposes, the Chief Minister instructed the police to undertake joint inspections with health officials to check whether such drugs were being sold to school and college students.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu and senior officials were present at the meeting.

