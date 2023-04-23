Over 5,000 police to be deployed for Chitra Pournami in Tiruvannamalai

April 23, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

More than 5,000 police personnel will be deployed in Tiruvannamalai town for Chitra Pournami festival, which will be held between May 4 and 5.

Accompanied by K. Karthikeyan, SP (Tiruvannamalai), Collector B. Murugesh, on Saturday, inspected security arrangements and basic amenities that are being set up in the temple town for the festival. He also inspected the on-going preparatory work on the 14-km-long Girivalam path around the temple. “Basic amenities are being jointly done by Tiruvannamalai municipality and State Highways. As rush of devotees will be high, adequate CCTV cameras will also be deployed in the town,” said Mr. Murugesh.

Officials said on an average, more than 20 lakh visitors from various parts of the State and from neighbouring States will attend the festival.

Most of the vehicles like cars, cabs and buses, including government buses, which will enter into the town, will be allowed to park at temporary bus terminus on the outskirts of the town. This is to ease traffic flow in the town during the festival.

Ten police booths, with each manned by three police personnels, will be set up for the festival.

Watch towers

Besides, 13 watch towers at key intersections and routes will also be coming up. Basic facilities like water taps, toilets, food courts, free annadanam centres are also being set up. Small traders and vendors were given identity cards to set up shops on the Mada streets around the temple and along the girivalam path.

Free entry and special entry of ₹50 per person to visit the temple during the festival are also being arranged by the district administration. Jute mats will be laid on the footpath. Shelters will be provided on the stretch that leads to the temple to ensure safety of visitors especially women, children and senior citizens. Tasmac shops on the girivalam path will also be closed during the festival.