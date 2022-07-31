Tamil Nadu

Over 500 villages in Tamil Nadu to get 4G services

Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 31, 2022 01:06 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 01:06 IST

More than 534 villages across Tamil Nadu will get 4G services, and internet connectivity will be enhanced in these regions, L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said on Saturday.

In his interaction with mediapersons here, he said an international beach clean-up movement would be celebrated on September 17, in which over 75 beaches across the country would be cleaned. This would be done by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. In Tamil Nadu, the Marina Beach in Chennai, the Thoothukudi port and the Kasimedu fishing hub would be cleaned.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Murugan said the Kasimedu fishing harbour would be upgraded soon. He noted that the tricolour would be hoisted in every household as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This, he said, would help the younger generation remember our freedom fighters and know more about the flag.

“This year, Tamil Nadu has got many awards at the 68th National Film Awards,” Mr. Murugan said and lauded actor Suriya for bagging the best actor award and Aparna Balamurali for the best actress award in the film Soorarai Pottru.

He said that it was a matter of pride that the 44th Chess Olympiad is taking place in Tamil Nadu, the birthplace of the game.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...