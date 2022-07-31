Over 500 villages in Tamil Nadu to get 4G services

‘Internet connectivity to be enhanced in these regions’

More than 534 villages across Tamil Nadu will get 4G services, and internet connectivity will be enhanced in these regions, L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said on Saturday.

In his interaction with mediapersons here, he said an international beach clean-up movement would be celebrated on September 17, in which over 75 beaches across the country would be cleaned. This would be done by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. In Tamil Nadu, the Marina Beach in Chennai, the Thoothukudi port and the Kasimedu fishing hub would be cleaned.

Mr. Murugan said the Kasimedu fishing harbour would be upgraded soon. He noted that the tricolour would be hoisted in every household as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

This, he said, would help the younger generation remember our freedom fighters and know more about the flag.

“This year, Tamil Nadu has got many awards at the 68th National Film Awards,” Mr. Murugan said and lauded actor Suriya for bagging the best actor award and Aparna Balamurali for the best actress award in the film Soorarai Pottru.

He said that it was a matter of pride that the 44th Chess Olympiad is taking place in Tamil Nadu, the birthplace of the game.