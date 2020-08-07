Over 50% of fresh cases from northern districts

CHENNAI

07 August 2020 00:00 IST

For the fourth consecutive day, State reports over 100 deaths; total number of samples tested crosses 30-lakh mark

Northern districts accounted for a little over 50% of the 5,684 fresh COVID-19 cases recorded in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. For the fourth day in a row, the Health Department recorded over 100 deaths, while more than 6,000 persons were discharged after treatment across the State.

Chennai reported 1,091 fresh cases, followed by Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram with 408 and 336 cases respectively. While Tiruvallur recorded 320 cases, 270 persons tested positive in Ranipet. Cuddalore continued to witness a surge in cases as 213 persons tested positive, while Vellore and Tiruvannamalai had 189 and 153 cases respectively.

The number of fresh cases continued to fall in both Madurai-101 and Virudhunagar-100. However, there were 297 cases in Theni, 250 in Tirunelveli and 237 in Thoothukudi. Kanyakumari recorded 222 cases, while Dindigul had 127 cases. Coimbatore and Salem accounted for 190 and 161 cases respectively, while Thanjavur had 162. Another 42 returnees tested positive in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 2,79,144. Of these, 53,486 persons were under treatment.

Another 6,272 were discharged. As on Thursday, 2,21,087 persons were discharged after treatment. As 110 more deaths were recorded, the State’s toll climbed to 4,571.

A total of 22 persons died in Chennai, while nine died in Madurai. There were seven deaths in Vellore and six in Coimbatore.

Among the deceased was a 29-year-old woman with post-Caesarean section and antepartum eclampsia, who was admitted to the government hospital in Tiruppur on August 2 with complaints of cough and difficulty in breathing for three days. She died on August 5 owing to type-2 respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia.

Three persons in their 30s and nine in their 40s died.

Chennai’s overall tally went up to 1,06,096 cases. Of these, 11,720 persons were under treatment and 92,128 were discharged. A total of 2,248 persons have died in the city.

The total number of samples tested in the State crossed 30 lakh. As 67,153 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, the State has tested a total of 30,20,714 samples so far. A total of 29,10,468 individuals have been tested so far.

The Government Headquarters Hospital, Kancheepuram, has been approved for testing. With this, there are 126 testing facilities — 61 in the government sector and 65 in the private sector.