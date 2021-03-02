Over ₹50 lakh of unaccounted for cash seized in Cuddalore district

CUDDALORE

An election flying squad team seized ₹51.36 lakh of unaccounted for cash during a vehicle check at Periyakanganakuppam near here on Tuesday.

According to officials, this is the first major seizure recorded in Cuddalore district since the model code of conduct came into force on Friday.

According to officials, a flying squad was engaged in vehicle checks at Periyakanganakuppam when they intercepted a car with a Karnataka registration plate coming in from Mangaluru. The occupant claimed to be a businessman and said that he was carrying cash to an industrial estate in Periyapattu in SIPCOT. Since he could not provide valid documents, the cash was seized by officials and handed over to the District Treasury, said an official.

According to district election officials, 27 flying squad teams, three teams to each of the nine Assembly segments and three static surveillance teams have been deployed on a shift basis.