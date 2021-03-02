Over ₹50 lakh of unaccounted for cash seized in Cuddalore district

An election flying squad team seized ₹51.36 lakh of unaccounted for cash during a vehicle check at Periyakanganakuppam near here on Tuesday.
According to officials, this is the first major seizure recorded in Cuddalore district since the model code of conduct came into force on Friday.
According to officials, a flying squad was engaged in vehicle checks at Periyakanganakuppam when they intercepted a car with a Karnataka registration plate coming in from Mangaluru. The occupant claimed to be a businessman and said that he was carrying cash to an industrial estate in Periyapattu in SIPCOT. Since he could not provide valid documents, the cash was seized by officials and handed over to the District Treasury, said an official.
According to district election officials, 27 flying squad teams, three teams to each of the nine Assembly segments and three static surveillance teams have been deployed on a shift basis.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath