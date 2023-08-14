HamberMenu
Over 49,000 students allotted engineering seats in second round

Candidates given time till August 19 to join the allotted colleges and the final allotment details will be available on August 22

August 14, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 45,816 candidates received their tentative allotment of seats in engineering colleges under the second round of single window counselling conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education. 

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2023 committee on Monday said 64,332 candidates were eligible to participate in the round. A total of 6,783 candidates from the first round participated. As many as 49,719 candidates filled their choices. Candidates have time till August 19 to join the colleges.

Candidates under the 7.5% preferential allotment for government school students are exempted from paying the tuition fee within the joining window period, DoTE officials said. The other candidates, who have been given the provisional allotment, must surrender their originals at the TNEA facilitation centres and pay the tuition fee. TNEA will release the final allotment details for the second round on August 22. 

