ADVERTISEMENT

Over 42,950 candidates apply for State quota seats in MBBS, BDS courses

Published - August 09, 2024 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Selection Committee commences certificate verification for sports quota candidates on Friday

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has received 42,957 applications for counselling, for State quota seats in MBBS and BDS courses, this academic year. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the data shared by the selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education, the number includes 133 applications from persons with disability; 453 wards of ex-servicemen; and 343 candidates who are seeking a seat through sports quota. The details were updated at 5.24 p.m. on August 9. 

The DME had extended the deadline for submission of application by a day, as it had received reports that candidates from other boards of education had difficulty in obtaining eligibility certificate. 

Such candidates were permitted to apply with a sworn affidavit that they would submit the eligibility certificate at the time of admission. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile on Friday, the selection committee had started certificate verification for sports category candidates. The first batch of 100 candidates (rank 1 to 100) were invited for the purpose. The second list of 100 aspirants (rank 101 to 200) will be called for verification on August 12. The verification is being held at the DME in Kilpauk.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US