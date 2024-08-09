GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Over 42,950 candidates apply for State quota seats in MBBS, BDS courses

Selection Committee commences certificate verification for sports quota candidates on Friday

Published - August 09, 2024 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has received 42,957 applications for counselling, for State quota seats in MBBS and BDS courses, this academic year. 

According to the data shared by the selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education, the number includes 133 applications from persons with disability; 453 wards of ex-servicemen; and 343 candidates who are seeking a seat through sports quota. The details were updated at 5.24 p.m. on August 9. 

The DME had extended the deadline for submission of application by a day, as it had received reports that candidates from other boards of education had difficulty in obtaining eligibility certificate. 

Such candidates were permitted to apply with a sworn affidavit that they would submit the eligibility certificate at the time of admission. 

Meanwhile on Friday, the selection committee had started certificate verification for sports category candidates. The first batch of 100 candidates (rank 1 to 100) were invited for the purpose. The second list of 100 aspirants (rank 101 to 200) will be called for verification on August 12. The verification is being held at the DME in Kilpauk.

Related Topics

medical education / medical colleges / admission/enrollment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.