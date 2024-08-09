Over 42,950 candidates apply for State quota seats in MBBS, BDS courses

The Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee has received 42,957 applications for counselling, for State quota seats in MBBS and BDS courses, this academic year.

According to the data shared by the selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education, the number includes 133 applications from persons with disability; 453 wards of ex-servicemen; and 343 candidates who are seeking a seat through sports quota. The details were updated at 5.24 p.m. on August 9.

The DME had extended the deadline for submission of application by a day, as it had received reports that candidates from other boards of education had difficulty in obtaining eligibility certificate.

Such candidates were permitted to apply with a sworn affidavit that they would submit the eligibility certificate at the time of admission.

Meanwhile on Friday, the selection committee had started certificate verification for sports category candidates. The first batch of 100 candidates (rank 1 to 100) were invited for the purpose. The second list of 100 aspirants (rank 101 to 200) will be called for verification on August 12. The verification is being held at the DME in Kilpauk.