Over 41,800 registrations for Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon

The third edition of the Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon, organised by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, will be held on August 7 in Chennai.

It is expected to be the largest ever memorial marathon held in Asia, with as many as 41,858 registrations (31,295 men and 10,563 women). A total of 86 participants from nine countries, including Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Seychelles, Singapore, South Korea, and the U.K. have registered. The marathon will start and end at the Besant Nagar Olcott School.

The starting time of the full marathon (42.2 km) has been scheduled at 4.00 a.m. Sports Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan will flag off the event.

The prize money for the first place in the full marathon is ₹1 lakh.

Public Works minister E.V. Velu will flag off the Half Marathon (21.1 km) at 4.30 a.m. The prize money for the first place is ₹1 lakh. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru will flag off the 10 km run at 5.00 a.m. Chepauk Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin will flag off the 5 km run at 7.15 a.m.

As part of promoting cultural aspects of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Subramanian has organised eight kinds of traditional folk art performances from various parts of the State at different hydration points. Tiruvannamalai Periya Melam, Karamadai Thudumbattam, Tirupattur Pambai, Ramanathapuram Jimbala Melam, Salem Murasu Melam Mirattal Adi, Alanganallur Vela Asan Paraiattam, Tirunelveli Urumi Melam and Nayyandi Melam will be organised along the routes, every kilometre.

Teams of doctors, physiotherapists and nurses from Apollo Hospitals will be stationed at the hydration points. Breakfast will be supplied for all participants.

The purpose of the marathon is to create awareness on health, the importance of physical activity and fitness.

The Kalaignar Memorial International Marathon is the brainchild of the Health Minister, who is a popular marathon runner, after having survived an accident many years ago. Having worked hard to regain fitness after the accident, Mr. Subramanian has inspired many young persons towards physical activity. He has decided to hand over the proceeds of the marathon registration amount to a trust formed for the welfare of the patients in Egmore Children Hospital.

As many as 15,000 students from various colleges have registered for the marathon. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will distribute the prizes. The Hindu is the print media partner for the event.