Over 40,000 people moved to Cyclone shelters in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE:

04 December 2020 16:29 IST

Cuddalore Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri has urged people living in low-lying and vulnerable areas to immediately move to the rescue centres set up by the district administration to remain safe during the next few days.

Mr. Sakhamuri said that vulnerable and inundation prone areas had been identified and relief centres had been set up at 441 Cyclone shelters across the district.

More than 40,000 people have been shifted to the Cyclone shelters so far, he said, adding that the administration had also stocked up 865 metric tonnes of rice and other essential commodities to provide food to those accommodated in camps.

Meanwhile, the Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel launched rescue operations in the rain affected areas with the help of boats.

A team led by Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav rescued stranded residents in Onankuppam and Kolakudi in the district where torrential rains have left several areas marooned.