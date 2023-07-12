Over 40,000 applications received for MBBS, BDS seats in Tamil Nadu

July 12, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 40,199 applications have been received for MBBS, BDS seats offered under single window counselling in the State for medical and dental colleges under the Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University. As many as 26,805 candidates have applied for government quota seats and another 13,394 candidates have applied for management quota seats.

This year the Directorate of Medical Education has received 4,000 more applications as compared to last year, according to officials. Last year, 36,406 applications were received. The DME had extended the deadline for application by two days. July 12 was the last date for applying.

Over 78,000 candidates had qualified in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test held on May 7. The NEET scores would be used for admission to paramedical courses and undergraduate programmes in Ayush excluding yoga and naturopathy.

Selection secretary R. Muthuselvan said the processing of applications had started. Seat matrix will be released officially only after the National Medical Commission provides the same, he said. “The NMC communications are being received by institutions,” Dr. Muthuselvan added.

