Over 4,000 students graduate from Anna University

October 12, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

Anna University is one of the most vibrant places in science and technology. It will be defined by what its graduates achieve, said Sarit Kumar Das, Institute Professor at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras.

He was addressing the postgraduates at the 18th graduation day of Anna University’s departments on Wednesday at the institution. Good intention, initiative and integrity would take a person on their journey to their goal, the professor said.

Not having graduated from an IIT was no deterrent, he said giving an example of himself.

A graduate from a Jadhavpur University, who completed his Ph D from a regional engineering college in Rourkela, he said he had managed to become dean and later, the director of an IIT.

Higher Education Minister and Anna University pro-chancellor K. Ponmudy endorsed Mr. Das’s views and urged students to become entrepreneurs. He said the State government had introduced Naan Mudhalvan scheme to train students and help them achieve their goals.

University Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj urged students to take the university to the global platform. “We expect a lot of good things from you. You are going to serve when India is emerging in the global platform,” he said.

A total of 4,428 students, including 2,979 undergraduates and 1,449 postgraduates, were awarded degrees. Earlier Christopher W. Hodges, the US Consul General, Chennai, distributed the graduation certificates to undergraduate students.

A total of 38 undergraduate students, including 22 men and 26 women, won university ranks. As many as 72 students, including, 30 men and 42 women, won university ranks said a release. Two women and one male student were awarded degrees for MS by Research, as well.

