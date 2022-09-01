Over 4,000 police personnel to be deployed for idol immersion in Vellore, nearby districts

Over 3,000 idols will be immersed in 21 waterbodies and the Palar river

Over 3,000 idols will be immersed in 21 waterbodies and the Palar river

The district police in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Ranipet have made elaborate security arrangements for the peaceful conduct of Vinayaka idol immersions, roping in at least 4,000 police personnel in these districts from Friday. The procession will be held till Sunday (September 4). Officials said that each district has been divided into sectors with each sector consisting of a few key towns, such as Tiruvannamalai, Chengam and Eriyur in Tiruvannamalai district, while Tirupattur district has been divided into Vaniyambadi, Tirupattur and Ambur sectors. Idol procession will be allowed for each sector only on the specified day and route. “Apart from police personnel, we have also deployed CCTV cameras, body worn cameras and drones during the procession. On Friday, permission has been given for processions only in Walajah,” Deepa Satyan, SP (Ranipet), told The Hindu. At present, 310 police personnel in these districts have body-worn cameras, mainly to monitor traffic violations and producing suspects before the court. They will be roped in for the purpose. Further, 370 CCTV cameras and 10 drones that are maintained by the police in these districts will be used for surveillance, especially on the procession routes. Currently, each idol on display in public places has round-the-clock surveillance by at least two constables on duty. As these districts, especially Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur have Muslim-dominated areas, idol procession has been scheduled in non-sensitive routes in towns like Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Walajah, Arcot and Vellore’s Old Town, officials said. Among these districts, Tiruvannamalai has the largest number of 1,200 idols installed in public places, followed by Tirupattur (662), Vellore (636) and Ranipet (600). These idols would be immersed in waterbodies, mostly lakes, and the Palar river. A total of 21 lakes and Palar river have been earmarked in these districts for idol immersion. Several Hindu organisations and individuals had installed Vinayagar idols in different parts of these districts. After obtaining permission from the police, the idols will be immersed in waterbodies earmarked for these sectors over the weekend. Cranes, life guards and medical teams have also been kept on standby at the immersion spots. Police personnel have been advised not to take leave during the weekend.