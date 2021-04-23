Over 4,000 cases booked for violating COVID-19 norms in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district police have registered 4,262 cases against persons for violating curfew and other rules meant to minimise the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, District Superintendent of Police R. Panidiarajan said that more than ₹ 9 lakh in fines have been collected for various offences committed by people who were not following COVID-19 protocols at highly populated public areas.

To stop tourists from entering the Nilgiris, police presence has been stepped up at all border checkposts. Any tourists attempting to enter the district will be turned away by police personnel, said the SP.

“Covid-19 protocols are also being followed in all police stations, with only limited number of people being allowed into police stations at a time. Most police personnel are also being vaccinated, with many personnel also already being administered the second dose,” said Mr. Pandiarajan.