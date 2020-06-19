Over 400 vehicles seized in Chennai’s neighbouring districts as police implement strict lockdown

More than 400 vehicles of persons flouting the lockdown have been seized in Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts from Friday morning.

The State government had announced a completelockdown in these districts along with Chennai, from June 19 to June 30, and it was announced that the lockdown would be enforced strictly. People have been warned not to venture out unnecessarily. The public should not use cars or bikes to purchase vegetables and have been advised to walk to the nearest market, the government has said.

A total of 17 check posts have been set up at the borders of Chennai and the three districts. “We have deployed 4,000 personnel in all the districts to ensure that no one from Chennai enters the districts without a valid e-pass. The checking is monitored by the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP),” said a senior police officer.

Apart from this, the police have set up 61 check posts within the districts to monitor the movement of people. “A total of 93 two-wheeler patrols and 32 four-wheeler patrol vehicles are keeping a close watch to ensure that no one, other than those rendering essential services, ventures out unnecessarily,” added the police officer.

He said that drones and CCTV cameras are being used to monitor the markets and other places in the districts. “Compared to the city, there is not much movement in the districts,” said a police inspector from Tiruvallur district.

Meanwhile Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram local administration authorities have been creating awareness, asking people not to come out during lockdown. “We use autorickshaws to go around villages and, using public address systems, we ask people not to come out,” said an official from Thirumazhisai.