Over 400 saplings planted in BHEL Ranipet

Over 400 saplings were planted at the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Park in Ranipet’s BHEL township as part of their World Environment Day celebration themed ‘Beat Air Pollution’. The event marked the beginning of their agenda to increase their campus’ green cover.

The first sapling was planted by Executive Director, C. Murthy. Officials, residents, teachers and students of schools located in the township, followed suit.

In his presidential address, Mr. Murthy highlighted the ill-effects of environmental pollution and emphasized on the need for a clean and healthy environment. He exhorted his employees to protect the environment for the present and the future generations.

He emphasized the need to involve youngsters in the cause of protecting the environment and planting of trees by promoting awareness from a young age. He asked the school students to plant a sapling each and nurture their growth. Mr. Murthy suggested the employees to commute to office by walking or cycling at least once a week. He also asked them to either reuse the existing printed pledge cards or using e-cards instead.

Senior Engineer, Civil Projects and Services, G. Manimalini, and Deputy Manager, Safety Engineering, P. Jegathiesh were also present.